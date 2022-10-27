Marilyn Zimmerman

Marilyn M. Zimmerman

Marilyn M. Zimmerman, 89, of Pickrell, passed away October 26, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. She was born on June 28, 1933 at Beatrice to John and Anna (Schuster) Gronewold. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran of Pickrell and confirmed at American Lutheran Church of Adams. Marilyn married Ernest Zimmerman on May 4, 1951 at the American Lutheran Church of Adams. Marilyn was employed at the Martin Lutheran Home in Beatrice, where she worked for 15 years. She was also a member of the ELC Circle at the Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell where she taught Bible School and Sunday School. Marilyn enjoyed helping at the church, gardening, baking, blanket sewing and spending time with her family.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Ernest; daughters, Rose Fossler of Beatrice and Rhonda (Dennis) Fossler of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Charlotte Gronewold of Adams; five grandchildren, Brian (Angie) Fossler, Roger Fossler and fiancée Jennifer Ossowski, Bruce (Tracie) Fossler, Matt (Kelsey) Fossler and Heather (Justin) Hippen; six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents John and Anna (Schuster) Gronewold; son, Rodney; son-in-law, Jimmy Fossler; sister, Marge (Jim) Dunlap; and brother, Roger Gronewold.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of Pickrell. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home in Beatrice on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service. The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell or Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Pickrell with Ervin & Lois Meints and Arden & Roxanne Dorn in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice