Marjorie A. Hartig

Marjorie Ann Hartig
Marjorie Ann (Hagemeier) Hartig, 82 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. She was born on September 26, 1937 in Beatrice to Harvey and Evelyn (Schuster) Hagemeier. Marge graduated from Beatrice High School in 1955. She married Kenneth Hartig on April 6, 1958 at St. Paul's “Soap Creek” Lutheran Church near DeWitt. Marge worked for Sears in Beatrice for 19 years and eventually became a franchise owner. She was very passionate about selling appliances to her customers and continued this at Daubendiek TV and Appliance. Marge was also an active volunteer at the Bargain Box in Beatrice. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice where she was active with Dorcas Society, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and a past member of the Beatrice Professional & Business Women's Club and the Jaycees. Marge enjoyed bowling, cards, traveling and family vacations, garage sales, flea markets and loved going to the casino.
Marge is survived by her sons, Jeff Hartig and wife Loraine of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, James Hartig and wife Cindy, John Hartig, both of Beatrice; grandchildren, Nick Hartig and fiancée Erika Anderson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Kristin Corey and husband Dan of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Caley Menke and husband Brent of Lincoln, Dalton, Quintin and Collin, all of Beatrice; great grandchildren, Everly and Charlotte Corey, Ellis Menke; brothers, Larry Hagemeier of Hastings, Bob Hagemeier of Lincoln; sisters, Norma Maschmeier and husband Ron of Beatrice, Mary Cox of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Ila Green of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth on June 3, 2013; brother, Donald Hagemeier, sister-in-law, Dana Hagemeier; niece, Lisa Henrichs; and nephew, Jared Hagemeier.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Pastor Tim Brisbois officiating. Closed casket visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Beatrice High School Foundation or St. Paul's Lutheran School in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.
