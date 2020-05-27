Marjorie A. Hartig

Marjorie Ann (Hagemeier) Hartig, 82 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. She was born on September 26, 1937 in Beatrice to Harvey and Evelyn (Schuster) Hagemeier. Marge graduated from Beatrice High School in 1955. She married Kenneth Hartig on April 6, 1958 at St. Paul's “Soap Creek” Lutheran Church near DeWitt. Marge worked for Sears in Beatrice for 19 years and eventually became a franchise owner. She was very passionate about selling appliances to her customers and continued this at Daubendiek TV and Appliance. Marge was also an active volunteer at the Bargain Box in Beatrice. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice where she was active with Dorcas Society, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and a past member of the Beatrice Professional & Business Women's Club and the Jaycees. Marge enjoyed bowling, cards, traveling and family vacations, garage sales, flea markets and loved going to the casino.