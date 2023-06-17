Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice. The service will also be Livestreamed at https://my.gather.app/remember/marjorie-rogge. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. A register book will be available for signatures from 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends Thursday from 6-7:30 PM. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 AM Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to Cottonwood Hospice with the funeral home in charge. Share memories of Marjorie and watch her video tribute and Livestream at www.ghchapel.com.