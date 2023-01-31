Marjorie Baehr

Marjorie Ann Baehr, 81, of Lincoln passed away on January 30, 2023 at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Lincoln. She was born on April 2, 1941 in Beatrice to Henry and Geske (Buhr) Baehr. Marjorie was baptized on April 17, 1941 at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and confirmed March 25, 1956 at American Lutheran Church of Adams. She attended school at Sherman Center, District 141, rural Cortland and Adams High School in Adams.

Burial will be at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. Following the burial, a memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Closed casket visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home with a register book available for signatures. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.