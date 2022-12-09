Marjorie Dorn

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marjorie (Ullman) Dorn

Marjorie (Ullman) Dorn, 97, of Pawnee City, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born on October 17, 1925 to Michael and Anna (Klein) Ullman in Steinauer.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. December 10, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Burchard, with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Officiating Father Michael Christensen. Visitation on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City. Interment at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Burchard. Memorials to family choice. Online condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com

