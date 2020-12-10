 Skip to main content
Marjorie J. Cudney
Marjorie J. Cudney, 88, Marysville, KS died Monday, December 7, 2020. Born November 16, 1932, at Marysville to John P. and Gertrude Rose (Cain) Maas. On March 23, 1957, she married Darrell Cudney.

Preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Visitation 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, December 13 at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville. Masks required for visitation and all services. Mass of Christian burial 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 14 at St. Gregory's Catholic Church in Marysville. Rosary vigil 1:30 p.m. before the funeral. Burial in St. Gregory's Catholic Cemetery. Memorial fund is designated to St. Gregory's Catholic School. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary.

