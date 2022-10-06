Marjorie Manley

Marjorie (Marge) Carol Pfeil Manley was born to Carl and Marion (Montgomery) Pfeil on May 3, 1927, in Wayne. In her early education years, Marge attended country school. She graduated from O'Neill Public High School in O'Neill on May 22, 1945. On September 12, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, Walter Manley. They would get to spend 70 wonderful years together and share many adventures throughout that period, starting with Walt's first station at a military hospital in San Francisco, CA in May of 1946. During this time, Marge worked at a bank. A few years later, they welcomed their first child, William (Bill) Manley on May 11, 1950, in Richmond, CA. Not long after, they decided to move back to Barneston in March of 1952, to take over the family farm. Their second child, Marilyn (Manley) Joerg, was born on April 4, 1953. Through the years, the farm kept them busy while raising turkeys, operating a Grade A Dairy operation and raising hogs. In the midst of keeping up with the farm, the home and their kids' school and 4-H activities, they were still able to enjoy many cherished trips to destinations such as Texas, Florida, and the Bahamas following Walt getting his pilot license. They spent many years as a part of the Flying Conestogas out of Beatrice and loved sharing the memories that were made with that group. Once their kids were grown, they decided to suspend farming operations and moved to Fairbury in 1986. Marge started working at Walmart in the jewelry department, where she enjoyed her time working with coworkers who became dear friends. She and Walt would share many memories and trips together with them and their spouses. Walt and Marge also enjoyed many hobbies together like dancing and traveling thousands of miles across the U.S with their camper on seasonal trips to see friends and spend time with family. Marge was happiest anytime she was with her husband, family or friends. Marge always enjoyed various crafts throughout her life such as painting ceramics and dolls, designing and decorating doll houses, and woodworking. She spent many hours in Walt's wood shop where she enjoyed working alongside him on projects as well as inspecting those projects to make sure they were up to her standards. Marge also loved gardening and tending to her roses. She is remembered most by her family for her quick wit, her loving nature, her love of being the head chef at any gathering, and her natural ability to be a “Grandma” to anyone in the room. In recent years, Marge was very involved in traveling to quilting retreats with her daughter Marilyn and their many friends. Marge didn't take up quilting herself, but she could certainly rip a seam, crowning her as the designated seam ripper and the nickname, “The Ol' Rip and Holy Tearer”.