Marjorie A. Rogge, 84 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at Beatrice Health and Rehab Thursday morning, March 2, 2023. She was born on June 9, 1938, in Adams, NE to Orville and Agnes (Waltke) Brethouwer. Marjorie married David Hadley on November 14, 1954 until he passed away on October 5, 1990. She then married Vern Rogge on March 30, 1991. She had been employed as a bus driver for Beatrice Public School for over 28 years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beatrice and had been a member of a Square Dance Club and was an active member of PTA. Marjorie enjoyed decorating her home, gardening, yardwork, and cherished hosting family gatherings. She was also known as an accomplished baker of pies.

Survivors include her husband Vern; children Dianne (Jake Johnson) Jurgens of Lincoln, Doug (Anne) Hadley of Ralston, and Dennis (Sherry) Hadley of Branson, MO; step sons Gary Rogge and Mark (Sherry) Rogge, all of Beatrice; grandchildren Justin (Eliana) Jurgens, Nolan Jurgens, David Hadley, Michelle (Jay) Aguilar, Jennipher (Joe Price) Hadley, Annette (Nick) Crews, Rediet, Sadea & Challa Hadley, and Chelsea (Trever) Boltz; 8 great grandchildren; and by sister in law and close friend Verna (Rich) Stevens. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband David Hadley; brother James Brethouwer; and son in law Alan Jurgens.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice Reverend Daryn Bahn officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed at https:/my.gather.appememberarjorie-rogge. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. A register book will be available for signatures from noon – 8:00 PM on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends Sunday from 3-5:00 PM. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 AM Monday at the church. A memorial has been established to Cottonwood Hospice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Marjorie’s online guest book and watch her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.

Click this link to view additional details about Marjorie’s Services, including any available live streams: https:/my.gather.appememberarjorie-rogge

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.