Marjorie Schmidt

Marjorie Elaine Schmidt

Marjorie Elaine (Schoen) Schmidt was born on August 1, 1927 in Adams. She passed on May 9, 2022 at High Plains Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Lincoln surrounded by family and dedicated care staff. Marjorie married Arnold Jurgens Schmidt on June 2, 1946 and had four children. Marjorie began her career shortly after graduating from Adams High School in various country schools and eventually received her Master's Degree in special education through the University of Nebraska Lincoln and taught at Wymore and Southern High School. Marjorie and Arnold loved volunteering and serving the community particularly Special Olympics, the Wymore Food Pantry and serving as a Foster Grandparent in Beatrice and Wymore. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and also attended at the Wymore Church of Christ. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, community theaters, reading, and spending time with her grandkids.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Teresa Johnson and partner Judy Gullie, Steve (Lois) Schmidt, Michele (Bob) Morgan, and Daron Schmidt; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlene Pittman and Marilyn Dissmeyer; sister-in-law, Dora Schoen; brother-in-law, Robert (Annora) Schmidt; many nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; grandson, Sam Morgan; parents, Louis and Mary (Agena) Schoen; and brother, Lawrence Schoen.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. A private burial of ashes will take place at the Wymore Cemetery prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Tabitha Hospice and the High Plains Alzheimer's Special Care Center with the funeral home in charge. Sign Marjorie's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.