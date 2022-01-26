Marjorie Wiese

Marjorie Ruth Wiese, 92, of Eugene, OR passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022. She was born July 3, 1929, in DeWitt, to Iral and Jessie (Fort) Buss. After graduating high school, she was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse, later working in banking. She married George Wiese on May 28, 1949. In 1954, the couple settled in Oregon where they raised their family. She enjoyed her kitties, gardening and flowers, singing and playing piano, decorating for the holidays, visiting casinos, the Ducks, and cooking. Her apple pie was the best around. Dedicated to her family, Marjorie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.