Marjorie Wiese

Marjorie Ruth Wiese
Marjorie Ruth Wiese, 92, of Eugene, OR passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022. She was born July 3, 1929, in DeWitt, to Iral and Jessie (Fort) Buss. After graduating high school, she was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse, later working in banking. She married George Wiese on May 28, 1949. In 1954, the couple settled in Oregon where they raised their family. She enjoyed her kitties, gardening and flowers, singing and playing piano, decorating for the holidays, visiting casinos, the Ducks, and cooking. Her apple pie was the best around. Dedicated to her family, Marjorie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Marjorie is survived by daughters, Lynette Swinehart, Kathy (Steve) Nichols; sisters-in-law Bertha Buss, Donna Buss, Ruth Wiese, Beth Wiese; brother-in-law Willard (ValGean) Wiese; grandson, Kale; granddaughter, McKenzi; great-granddaughter Aurelia; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George; daughter Wendy DeMarco; brothers Everett Buss, Ralph Buss, Allen (Mert) Buss; sister Freda (Ralph Dale and Art) Wusk-Siems ; brothers-in-law Ben Wiese, Herman Wiese, Delmar Wiese; sisters-in-law Teda Mohanovich, Etta (Ken) Means, Frieda (Frank) Gibson, Eleanore (Ray) Ivins, Wilma Johansen.
A private celebration of life will be held later this year. Memorial contributions can be made to Greenhill Humane Society in Eugene.