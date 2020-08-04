× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mark A. Jackson

Mark A. Jackson, age 63 of Wymore passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center on August 2, 2020. He was born on September 20, 1956 in Burlington, IA to Elwood and Juanita (Huffman) Jackson. Mark earned his Associates Degree in welding and spent 46 years of his life as an auto glass mechanic. On August 6, 1994, he was united in marriage to Sherri Andrews. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and was an avid pool player where he played on countless teams and leagues. Above all, however, Mark loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Sherri Jackson of Wymore; children, Julie Andrews and husband Sonny of Burlington, IA, Austin Jackson of Wymore, and Blake Jackson and significant other Alicia Pralle of Beatrice; grandchildren, Parker and Devin Beckert and Sheala Graves; 1 great-grandchild on the way; sister, Millie Howren; brother, Dale Jackson; father-in-law, Melvin Andrews; nephews, Chris (Ramanda) Jackson and Shane (Amy) Jackson; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jimmy, Henry, and Chuck Jackson; mother-in-law, Charlotte Andrews; and nephew, Matthew Jackson.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. This service will also be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Wednesday from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.; on Thursday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.; and at the church one hour prior to the service. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Mark's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.

