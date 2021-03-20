Mark A. Yeck, age 58 of Beatrice passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 18, 2021. He was born August 1, 1962 in Beatrice to Gerald “Jerry” and Marilyn (Kostal) Yeck. He was a 1982 graduate of Southern High School in Wymore. Mark and Marie, with her girls, were united in marriage in June 16, 1990 in Omaha. Mark served 10 years in the Army National Guard, reaching the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged due to health complications. He was employed at Neapco in Beatrice for 24 years and enjoyed everyone he worked with. He had been a member of the Sesostris Shriners Tri Scat division, was an avid Husker Football fan, which included anything from watching games on TV, to attending the games with his children. He coached his grandsons' t-ball and little league basketball teams. He attended and enjoyed watching his grandchildrens' sports and activities. Mark loved fishing, dancing, listening to older country music, watching old westerns, Nebraska football, and John Deere. Most of all he loved his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.