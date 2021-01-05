Mark Alan Jobman
Mark Alan Jobman, 59, of Beatrice, passed away after a three-year battle with cancer on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at his home. He was born August 1, 1961 in Beatrice, to LeRoy and Irene (Bruns) Jobman. Mark graduated from Beatrice High School in 1979. He worked for several businesses including Neapco, Homestead Dairy, Sanford Oil and Gen-x Electric, before working for the Beatrice Community Hospital from 2004 until present. He married Karen Hemphill on June 13, 1992, in Omaha. Mark was a past board member and volunteer for the Beatrice Rural Fire Department. He was a past member at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in rural Beatrice, where he was baptized and confirmed, and was currently a member at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Mark loved to follow all of Matthew's school activities. He enjoyed following the Beatrice Orangemen, Huskers, Chiefs and Royals. Mark played softball on the church team and in the Beatrice Men's league and coached women's softball for several years.
Survivors include his wife, Karen of Beatrice; son, Matthew of Beatrice; brothers, Virgil Jobman and wife Pat of Filley, Paul Jobman of Beatrice and Russ Jobman and wife Missy of Beatrice; sister, Nadine Hibbert and husband Larry of Beatrice; parents-in-law, Dean and Mary Ann Hemphill of Omaha; brother-in-law, Rick Hemphill and wife Angel of Madison; numerous nieces and nephew; and cousins. Preceded in death by parents LeRoy and Irene Jobman, son Zachary Jobman, and brother Thomas Jobman.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Beatrice. There will be no visitation, but a book will be available for signatures from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mortuary. Masks and social distancing will be required, service will be streamed on Facebook Live. A memorial is suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or BCH Hospice with Burley and Genell Copas in charge. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice, in charge of arrangements.