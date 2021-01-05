Mark Alan Jobman, 59, of Beatrice, passed away after a three-year battle with cancer on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at his home. He was born August 1, 1961 in Beatrice, to LeRoy and Irene (Bruns) Jobman. Mark graduated from Beatrice High School in 1979. He worked for several businesses including Neapco, Homestead Dairy, Sanford Oil and Gen-x Electric, before working for the Beatrice Community Hospital from 2004 until present. He married Karen Hemphill on June 13, 1992, in Omaha. Mark was a past board member and volunteer for the Beatrice Rural Fire Department. He was a past member at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in rural Beatrice, where he was baptized and confirmed, and was currently a member at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Mark loved to follow all of Matthew's school activities. He enjoyed following the Beatrice Orangemen, Huskers, Chiefs and Royals. Mark played softball on the church team and in the Beatrice Men's league and coached women's softball for several years.