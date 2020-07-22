Mark Allen Swarthout, 56 of Beatrice, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 near Tecumseh. He was born on February 14, 1964 in Beatrice to William and Charlotte (Spearman) Swarthout. Mark was a service advisor at Twin Rivers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Dealership in Beatrice. He was a diehard Harley fan and loved riding his Harleys. Mark enjoyed many other hobbies including working on his hot rod, martial arts, MMA, training fighters, watching Oregon Ducks Basketball, antiques, working with his Twin Rivers family and especially spending time with family.

Mark is survived by his spouse, Teresa; son, Eean; brother, Steve and wife Jenny, all of Beatrice; step-mother, Loretta Swarthout of Mitchell, SD; aunts, Dee Nicholson-Waltke of Fairbury, Pat Nieman of St. Louis, MO; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte (Spearman) Swarthout; father, William Swarthout; son, Damon C. Swarthout; nephews, Drae William J. Swarthout, Brandon Kagy; grandparents, Al Clausen, Beatrice “Bea” Clausen, Lorene Emma Swarthout, and uncles, Albert Swarthout, Robert Nieman, Ward Swarthout.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday July 24, 2020 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing, but a register book will be available to sign from noon to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Social distancing will be practiced at the service and visitation. Masks are required at the service. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice with the mortuary in charge. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.