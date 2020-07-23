Mark Allen Swarthout

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday July 24, 2020 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing, but a register book will be available to sign from noon to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Social distancing will be practiced at the service and visitation. Masks are required at the service. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice with the mortuary in charge. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.