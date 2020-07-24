Mark Allen Swarthout

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday July 24, 2020 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Social distancing will be practiced at the service. Masks are required at the service. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice with the mortuary in charge. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.