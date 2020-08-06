Mark Jackson

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. This service will also be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Thursday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Mark's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.