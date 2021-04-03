Mark Janssen

Mark “Tiny” Janssen

Mark “Tiny” Janssen, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Born, March 19, 1960. Mark attended Tri County Jr/Sr High School. After graduating from college with an Auto-CAD design degree, he worked for an engineering firm in Rogers, AR for many years until his death.

Survived by his wife, Denise; stepdaughter Renee (Ryan) and grandson Nikolai; stepson Trey (Jerrica); father and mother, Allen and Phyllis Janssen; sister, Sheri Anderson (Terry); and brother, Chris Janssen (Christi).

Memorial Service: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Fairbury Cemetery, 56924 PWF Rd, Fairbury, NE 68352. Please join Mark's family in a Celebration of his life after the service from 2- 5 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 1100 G St, Fairbury.