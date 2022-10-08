Mark Manes

Mark Anthony Manes
Mark Anthony Manes, 62 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on June 5, 1960 in Beatrice to George and Alice (Keim) Manes. Mark was raised at home with his family in Beatrice until age 7 when he became a resident of Beatrice State Developmental Center. While living at BSDC, Mark enjoyed attending all of the activities, especially the dances. He loved listening to music, spending time with his family on visits and going to all of the community outings the residents attended. Mark enjoyed all of the holiday seasons and spending them with his family and friends.
Mark is survived by his loving parents George and Alice Manes of Beatrice; siblings David (Tina) Manes of Louisville, Laurie Dorn of Beatrice; 3 aunts, an uncle, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by both grandparents; niece Olivia Manes, 3 aunts and 2 uncles.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the All Faiths Chapel-BSDC in Beatrice with Chaplain Verla Dorn officiating. Inurnment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice at a later date. Memorials are suggested to All Faiths Chapel Foundation in care of the mortuary. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.