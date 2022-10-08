Mark Manes

Mark Anthony Manes, 62 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on June 5, 1960 in Beatrice to George and Alice (Keim) Manes. Mark was raised at home with his family in Beatrice until age 7 when he became a resident of Beatrice State Developmental Center. While living at BSDC, Mark enjoyed attending all of the activities, especially the dances. He loved listening to music, spending time with his family on visits and going to all of the community outings the residents attended. Mark enjoyed all of the holiday seasons and spending them with his family and friends.