Mark Wendel Clausen

Mark Wendel Clausen, 96 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was born on September 27, 1925 in Beatrice to Alfred “Al” William and Carolyn Susan (Hiatt) Clausen. Mark graduated from Beatrice High School. He married Mary Irene Roberts on Christmas Eve in 1950. Shortly after, they moved to Chicago, Illinois to run a United Rental Store. After a couple of years, they returned to Beatrice where Mark and Mary ran the Yellow Cab, Trailways Bus Depot and Western Union. He enjoyed animals such as cats and dogs, racing stock cars years ago, mechanic work and anything cars, coin collecting and antiques.

Mark is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Jean Crisswell and husband Dale of Topeka, Kansas; son, John Alfred Allen Clausen and wife Susan of Beatrice; grandchildren, Christine Brun and husband David, Joe Clausen, Jessica Clausen, Valerie Clausen; great grandchildren, Danté Pabillore, Jayden Clausen, Sawyer Hancock; sister, Joyce Bell of Beatrice; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Mary Irene Clausen on June 27, 2008.

Private funeral services will be held at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Jeff Collins officiating. Interment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.