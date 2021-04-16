Marla Batty

Marla J. (Barnes) Batty, of Norman, OK, formerly of Hastings and Beatrice, passed away April 8th, 2021 at the age of 82. Marla was born April 13, 1938, in Pawnee County to Walter and Stella (Kussman) Barnes. She grew up in Burchard and graduated from Burchard High School. On June 26, 1955, Marla married the love of her life, Samuel Batty, at the First Methodist Church in Marysville, KS. The couple lived in Beatrice and in Norwalk, IA, before becoming residents of Hastings, in 1982. Together they had two sons (Samuel and David) and two daughters (Pamela and Lori). Marla will forever be remembered as a loving wife and devoted mother. She enjoyed planting flower beds around the house, socializing with friends and neighbors and would always provide a warm welcome whenever her children, grandchildren or anyone else would drop by to visit. Marla was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hastings, where she enjoyed the fellowship of her brothers and sisters in Christ. After the death of her husband, Samuel, in 2015, Marla relocated to Norman, OK, where she enjoyed visiting with her neighbors, going for ice cream with her son Sam and daughter-in-law Carol, going on shopping trips and especially getting visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.