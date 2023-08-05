Marlene A. Wizelman, 80

Marlene Ann Wiebe Wizelman, born February 25, 1943, Beatrice, NE, and died June 22, 2023, El Cerrito, CA, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Marlene graduated from Beatrice High School in 1960 and received her BA and MA degrees from Bethany College in Lindsborg, KS and Wichita State University, Wichita, KS. She was a violin professor at Marymount College, Salina, KS, managed the YWCA programs in Wichita, KS and Louisville, KY, and served as the Director of Development at Marin Academy, San Rafael, CA and the Oakland Zoo in Oakland, CA.

In addition to her rich professional life in music and non-profit administration and fundraising, she volunteered with various organizations, such as the League of Women Voters, to support equality for women, including passage of the ERA, and for environmental causes. She was an amazing and beloved mom and sister, and brilliant friend to many.

She was preceded in death by parents Oscar and Maria Wiebe, and spouse Bill Moore.

She is survived by daughters Nicole Moore (L. Green) and Alexia Moore (Chris Greener), granddaughter U. Green-Moore, siblings Maria Allison (Thomas Allison), David Wiebe (Susan Lipkins) and Charlotte Wiebe (John Olson).

Thank you to the staff of El Cerrito Royale for their loving care of our sister and mother.

A small family memorial is planned for a future date. To contact the family, email: