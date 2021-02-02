Marlene K. Swett, age 67 of Fairbury passed away peacefully on January 29, 2021. She was born in Herkimer, KS on December 30, 1953 to Lamert and Min (Lieneman) Wiemers. Marlene was a 1971 graduate of Wymore High School and earned an Associate's Degree in accounting. On June 19, 1998, she was united in marriage to Pat Junior Swett. Marlene was a member of Immanuel (Stateline) Lutheran Church and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed plants, sandhill cranes, and spending time with her grandkids.

Survivors include her daughters, Krystal Jackson and husband Tony of Milford and Kandi Seeman of Blue Springs; grandchildren, Devan Ideus, Xander Seeman, and Brenna and Zane Jackson; sisters, Mary Lou (Kenny) Retchless of Wymore and Alene Eggerling of Wymore; brothers-in-law, Bob (Cindy) Swett, Mike (Geralyn) Swett, Jack (Liz) Swett, Tim (Sandy) Swett, and Kin (Sara) Swett; sister-in-law, Gena Swett; several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Pat (May 11, 2019), and several aunts and uncles.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Immanuel (Stateline) Lutheran Church of Wymore with Pastor Suzanne How officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 10:15 a.m. Burial will be at the Fairbury Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Marlene's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.