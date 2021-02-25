Marlowe Dill Huber

Marlowe Dill Huber was born at home on the family farm March 27, 1928 two miles east of Belvidere, where his parents lived at the time. He was the eldest son of Peter F. and Beulah (Dill) Huber. He departed this life Sunday, February 21, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family at the age of 92 years.

He is survived by wife Shirley Huber of Hebron, children: Diane (Larry) Kosch of Lincoln, Douglas (Jody) Huber of Hebron, Cheryl (Bryce) Pease of Covina, CA, Brenda Davis, and Jane Ready, both of Lincoln and Kay (Kelly) Elting of Hebron and other family.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Community Church in Hebron. Officiant Pastor Steve Speichinger. Visitation Friday, February 26, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kroll Funeral Home Hebron. Casket bearers will be the grandsons. Burial will be in Hebron City Cemetery. Memorials in care of the family, condolences may be left at www.kroll.com Kroll Funeral Home of Hebron is in charge of arrangements.