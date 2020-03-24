Marlyn Cullison
You have free articles remaining.
Marlyn L. Cullison Jr., 89, Beatrice died Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born January 3, 1931.
Private graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state for limited visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday. More information is available www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Marlyn Cullison, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 26
Graveside Service
Thursday, March 26, 2020
1:30PM
1:30PM
Blue Springs Cemetery
-
Blue Springs, NE 68318
-
Blue Springs, NE 68318
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.