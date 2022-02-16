Martha Goossen

Martha Goossen, 101 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital Monday evening, February 14, 2022. She was born on January 15, 1921 in Beatrice to Adolph and Gertrude (Penner) Esau and was a 1939 graduate of Beatrice High School. She graduated from Bethel College in N. Newton, KS in 1950. Martha and Louis Goossen were married on November 2, 1950 at the Beatrice Mennonite Church. She worked at the former Mennonite Hospital and for Home Health in Beatrice as an RN for over 30 years. Martha was an active member of the First Mennonite Church, was a member of the ladies mission and a former Sunday school teacher. She also had been an active community volunteer for the Beatrice Community Food Pantry, Parkview Center and the gift shop at Beatrice Community Hospital and was a former member of the Beatrice Community Hospital Guild.

Survivors include her daughters Mary Christensen and husband Bob of Pittsburg, TX and Pat Robbins and husband Greg of Goshen, IN; son Marvin and wife Lisa of Beatrice; 6 grandchildren, Natasha Faucher, Alicia Kirkham (Brett), Chris Robbins (Jessi), Megan Robbins, Austin Goossen (Molly), and Alexandra Goossen; eight great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Betty Esau of Beatrice. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Louis (2019), and brothers Harvey and Robert Esau.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the First Mennonite Church with Reverend Roger Neufeld Smith officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page Public graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the Mennonite Cemetery. The body will lie in state Thursday from 5-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. and on Friday from 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. and not at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to First Mennonite Church and the Beatrice Community Food Pantry with John Thimm and Jim Ensz in charge. Sign Martha's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.