Marvel J. Meints

Marvel J. (Carpenter) Meints, 90 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Plymouth passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born on March 24, 1932 in Plymouth to Roy and Verena (Zager) Carpenter. Marvel was baptized on April 10, 1932 by Pastor Bode at Emmaus Lutheran Church. She grew up in the Diller and Ellis areas and attended school in Beatrice until her senior year, graduating from Plymouth High School in 1949. Marvel married Wilbur Meints on November 18, 1949. She worked at Swift’s, Hested’s, American Tool and did residential house cleaning. Marvel was a Gold Star Mother and was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 American Legion Auxiliary, both in Plymouth. She enjoyed quilting, writing poetry, gardening, attending church and especially time with family.

Marvel is survived by her children, Kenneth Meints of Plymouth, Daniel Meints, Susan Jurgens and husband Ron, both of Beatrice, Lorie Topp and husband George of Tecumseh, Todd Meints and wife Val of Sturgis, South Dakota; daughters-in-law, Ranae Meints of Hiawatha, Kansas, Dodi Meints of Chadron; grandchildren, Jennifer Harberts and husband Brian, Jeff Meints and wife Tamara, Chasity Myers, Jason Durst, Elizabeth Drew and husband Derek, Andrea Meints, Kristen Buhr and husband Coby, Daniel Meints, Jr., Sarah Emily and husband Rocky, Maryann Wichman and husband Derrick, Matthew Meints, Katie Jo Mead and husband Lonnie, Tyler Meints and wife Stacia, Jesse Meints, Clayton Meints; 23 great grandchildren; and cousin sister, Beverly Hecox and husband Jerry. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbur on June 18, 1983; sons, Joel Meints, James Meints; and grandchildren, Trinity Meints and Jeremy Durst.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, July 8, 2022 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth with Pastor Justin Dauck officiating. Interment will follow in the evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10 AM Friday at the church. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 PM Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 PM. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth with the church elders in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth in charge of arrangements.