Marvin Baird

Marvin (Marv) L. Baird

Marvin (Marv) L. Baird, 70, of 1342 Bonner Rd., went home to be with the Lord Friday, July 30th, 2021 at his home. Born in Beatrice, he was the loving husband of Diane Trauernicht Baird for 50 years. He was the son of Doris Harms Mecken of Lincoln and late Clifford Franklin Baird Jr. He was a USMC and US Army Veteran, retired from law enforcement. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking and civil war re-enactments. He was a Bible scholar and taught Sunday School at Crestview Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Matthew Baird and (Lissa) of Clovis, NM and Clayton Baird (Jennifer) of Navarre, FL; two brothers, Mark Baird and Loren Baird (Teresa), both of Beatrice; two stepbrothers, Rick Lindsay (Sherry) and Dale Godwin (Maxine), both of Gaffney, SC; two sisters Brenda Greenwood (Pat) of Orangeburg and Gail See (Jeff) of Lincoln; two stepsisters, Sherry Lanier of Gaffney and Teresa Knox of Chesnee; three brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-laws Kenny Trauernicht (Jana), Ron Trauernicht (Jodee) and Sandi Trauernicht Waldron (Mike); four grandchildren David Hynes (Kelly) Katie Hynes, Katelyn Baird and Logan Baird; two great-grandchildren, Harrison Hynes and Declan Hynes and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by a sister Cliffina Baird Parris.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 5th 2021 at Crestview Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Reverend Rick Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Crestview Baptist Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers memorials made be made to Crestview Baptist Church, 153 Daniel Morgan School Rd., Gaffney, SC 29341. Online guest register is available at www.blakleyfuneralhome.com