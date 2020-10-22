 Skip to main content
Marvin Barry
Marvin L. Barry

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate. The family would appreciate that all guests wear a mask at the service. Burial will be at Union Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs. Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post # 158 at Cedar Bluffs. Online Condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com

