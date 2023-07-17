Marvin Clarence Larsen

May 11, 1924 - July 12, 2023

Marvin was born on May 11, 1924, at home near Beatrice, Nebraska to Clarence and Loree (LePoidevin) Larsen. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1942, attended Chillicothe Business School on a basketball scholarship and served on the Navy LST978 as a radio striker in the Pacific Theater from 1944-1946. He married Jean Stevens on a hot 100+ degree evening July 16, 1948, at First Christian Church in Beatrice, Nebraska.

He was a farmer until 1957 when he started working for the Soil Conservation Service. He worked there until his retirement in 1986. Marvin was known as a gifted basketball athlete in high school, but out of school he was a baseball and softball player for Beatrice town team, Wymore town team, Logan Center and Lone Elm, Kansas. After he was transferred to Auburn in 1970, he and Jean continued to play bridge and golf. Marvin was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church and the American Legion.

Marvin is survived by his daughter, Diane McGee (Larry) and daughter-in-law, Jeani Larsen, his grandchildren, Alex Schnitzer (Nicole), Brett Schnitzer (Melanie), Susan Sutton (Bob), Sarah Allen (Todd), Shane Larsen (Marcia), Trent Larsen (Jenn), Shawn Larsen, Jeremy Wagner (Christy), and Jennifer Wagner, his great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kora, Callen, Alec, Brandon, Lilly, Brady and Allie Schnitzer, Taylor and Marisa Sutton, Kortni Igel, Samantha Schneider (Zach), Rhett, Wyatt, Makaila, Nevi, Sophia and Milo Larsen, Jakob and Lukas Wagner, and James Haufle, great great grandchildren, Oakley and Thomas Schneider, brother, Ralph Larsen (Virginia), sister, Ruby Hardin (Roland), and sister-in-law, Selma Stevens, nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, of 73 years, son, Alan, son-in-law, Allen Schnitzer, brother, Wayne Larsen and wife, Verna Larsen, brother-in-law, Lynn Stevens, sister-in-law, Joan Hedlund and husband, Leonard Hedlund.

Funeral service will be Saturday, July 22, 2023, 10:30 a.m., at First United Methodist Church in Auburn. Burial will follow in Sheridan West Cemetery at Auburn with Graveside Military Honors provided by American Legion Post #23 of Auburn. Visitation will be on Friday, July 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family has requested no flowers and suggests donations be made to Auburn First United Methodist Church.

Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.