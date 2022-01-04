Marvin D. Wiens

Marvin D. Wiens, 87, of Beatrice passed away on December 31, 2021, at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation. He was born August 31, 1934, at Beatrice to Ernest and Doris (Thimm) Wiens. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1952. Marvin married Marilyn Claassen on June 3, 1956, at the First Mennonite Church of rural Beatrice. They started married life in Denver, CO for 2 years while in 1W Service working in a hospital. They returned to Beatrice where he worked part time at the sale barn and Chris Hatchery while starting up his farm and dairy. He retired from farming in 2000, he then worked for Store Kraft, Petersen Manufacturing, Exmark and Husqvarna.

Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Marilyn of Beatrice; daughter, Nancy (Tim) Summers of Beatrice; three grandchildren, Luke (Edel) Summers and family, Ellie, Lyra and Lucy of Lincoln, Mindy (Troy) Koch and family, Heidi and Holly of Odell, Troy (Victoria) Summers of Cheyenne, WY; sisters-in-law, Shirley Wiens and Kay Wiens both of Beatrice; nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Martin Dale “Marty” Wiens (1975); two brothers, Charles Wiens and Ronald Wiens; parents-in-law, Peter and Agatha Claassen; sister-in-law and husband, Erna and Kenneth Epp.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. at the church on Saturday. If you would like to watch the funeral service online, you can go to Christ Community Church's website and click on the Sermon tab provided. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the funeral home. Private family burial will be at the First Mennonite Church Cemetery of rural Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.