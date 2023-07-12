Marvin Eric (Rick) Dunn

Marvin Eric (Rick) Dunn died unexpectedly at his home July 10, 2023. He was born to Elva Elizabeth (Puckett) and Marvin E. Dunn at the Beatrice Mennonite Hospital September 3, 1952. He began school at Prairie Cottage country school then he attended Wymore Southern elementary and high school. He was married to Margaret Franzen at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell July 17, 1976.

For years he produced and sold gravel. He was a heavy equipment operator and also hauled rock, dirt, gravel and even sometimes snow with his dump truck. He knew southern Gage county like the back of his hand. He enjoyed flying his two-seat airplane, playing his guitar and singing. He had a head for facts on most any tractor, car or truck engine. He could find something in common with nearly everyone he met and loved to visit with his friends and family on the phone or in person. The cell phone company couldn't believe how many numbers he had in his contacts when they transferred them to his new phone. He accepted hugs grudgingly from his sisters, sisters-in-law and nieces but it didn't mean he didn't love them. He loved to laugh. He was quick with a joke and was a kind and generous person. He will be missed by so many.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his sisters, Judene (Gary) Hertel and Mary Jane Dunn (Gene Podolak); his brother, Bruce; nieces, Heather Jane McNenny, Tiffany Mewes-Dunn; nephew, Bruce M.G. Dunn. Also brothers-in-law Kenneth (Jan) Franzen and Donald (Deb) Franzen; nieces, Kimberly (Julio) Lairet, Jody (Andres) Castrillon, Megan Franzen (Max Langhurst), Kirsten (Matt) Corley; great nephews, Isaac Carlos and Phoenix Castrillon; great nieces Olivia and Ella Corley and Magnolia Langhurst. He was preceded in death by his father in 1975 and his mother in 2013 and his parents-in-law, Floyd (1999) and Olga Franzen (2019).

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 17, 2023 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Wymore with Pastor Greg Stuckawisch officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. A visitation will take place at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Sunday from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Wymore Church of Christ with the funeral home in charge. We encourage those who knew Rick to leave memories and upload photos, or view the service livestream and his video tribute on his memorial page at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.