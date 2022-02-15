Marvin D. Feldhausen

Marvin D. Feldhausen, Sr., 80, of Beatrice, died Sunday, February 13, 2022 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on March 4, 1941 in Marysville, KS and graduated from Marysville High School. He married Verla J. Bolejack on July 8, 1962 at Marysville, KS. Marvin worked for Safeway from 1957 until 1982 and in 1974, they moved to Beatrice. He also worked for Boogaarts, Russ's in Lincoln, and spent over 20 years with Walmart in Beatrice. They also owned and operated Marv's AF Super for eight years in Blue Rapids, KS. He was a member of the Marysville Lions Club and the Beatrice Eagles Club. He enjoyed bowling, going to the Casino, was a big K-State fan, watching old movies, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include two sons, Marvin Feldhausen, Jr., and wife Lynette of Greer, SC and James Feldhausen and wife Michelle of Beatrice; one daughter, Jacque Feldhausen of Beatrice; 12 grandchildren, Benjamin (Alek), Monica, Angelina, Arlando, ChaCho, and Whisper Feldhausen, Kayla (Matt) Perez, Braedyn Feldhausen, Maggie and Dalton Schmidt, Chastity (Austin) Freeman, and Caden Feldhausen; three great-grandchildren, Brook Feldhausen, and Jaxen and Brynlee Freeman; sister-in-law, Elaine Feldhausen of Tampa, FL; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Hilda (Langner) Feldhausen; his wife, Verla, who died on February 27, 2011; brother, Kenneth Feldhausen.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be at the Waterville Cemetery in Waterville, KS. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.