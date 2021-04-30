Marvin "Jed" J. Jedlicka

Marvin J. “Jed” Jedlicka, 86, of Beatrice died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. He was born on June 27, 1934 at Hollenberg, Kan. and graduated from Washington, Kan. High School in 1952. He served as a marksman in the National Guard and then enlisted in the U.S. Army serving from 1957 – 1959 and was stationed in Germany. After his discharge he was a Chrysler technician in Washington, Kan. He married Sue Carney on June 24, 1962 and they lived in Beatrice. For many years he operated Jed's Marine & Small Engines Service. He had an interest in the EAA – Experimental Aviation Association and had earned his pilot's license. He was a former member of the Antique Outboard Association. He enjoyed boating, camping, flying, photography, and taking classes at SCC.