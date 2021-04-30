Marvin "Jed" J. Jedlicka

Marvin J. "Jed" Jedlicka
Marvin J. “Jed” Jedlicka, 86, of Beatrice died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. He was born on June 27, 1934 at Hollenberg, Kan. and graduated from Washington, Kan. High School in 1952. He served as a marksman in the National Guard and then enlisted in the U.S. Army serving from 1957 – 1959 and was stationed in Germany. After his discharge he was a Chrysler technician in Washington, Kan. He married Sue Carney on June 24, 1962 and they lived in Beatrice. For many years he operated Jed's Marine & Small Engines Service. He had an interest in the EAA – Experimental Aviation Association and had earned his pilot's license. He was a former member of the Antique Outboard Association. He enjoyed boating, camping, flying, photography, and taking classes at SCC.
Survivors include his wife, Sue of Beatrice; two sons, Charles (Jennifer) Jedlicka and Leigh Jedlicka all of Beatrice; one granddaughter, Sabrina Hempel; two sisters, Donna (Don) Welch and Nola (Bud) Bullimore; mother-in-law, Charlotte Carney; two sisters-in-law, Ardys (Jerry) Milke and Jaimie Huber; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Hazel Taylor Jedlicka; father-in-law, Charles Carney; brother-in-law, Dennis Huber.
Inurnment of the cremains will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.