Marvin 'Jim' Rempel, Jr.

Marvin James (Jim) Rempel, Jr. passed away March 6th, 2023 at the age of 61 years and 6 months at the Beatrice Health & Rehab.

Jim was born on September 12, 1961, at the Lutheran Hospital, Beatrice, NE, to Marvin Sr. & Eleanora (Eggert) Rempel.

Jim was united in marriage on July 16, 1982 to Lana Grammar, they divorced on August 16th, 2001. To this union 2 sons were born: McKinley & Zebulon.

Survivors are mom, Eleanora Rempel, son Zebulon, Aunt Bernadine Harrison, numerous cousins.

Preceded in death by son McKinley, father Marvin Rempel, Sr., grandparents Carl & Margaretha Eggert and Ben & Wilhelmina Rempel and Bob & Colleen Grammer.

Inurnment will be Monday, March 20, 2023, in Blue Springs Cemetery at 9:00 a.m., and Memorial Services will follow at Grace Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. Memorials will go to Grace Lutheran Church. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with services.