Marvin L. Barry

He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Cindy Barry; daughter, Anne (Gregg) Schmidt of Fremont; sons, Brian (Amanda) Barry of Fremont, and Scott Barry and fiancé, Lori Fisher of Fremont; sister, Lorelie Ann (Robert) Ankerson of Beatrice; mother-in-law, Aurzella Thiesen; brothers-in-law, Dan (Linda) Thiesen of Cedar Bluffs, Todd (Jen) Thiesen of Cedar Bluffs, and Mark (Bridget) Thiesen of Battle Lake, MN and grandchildren, Austin and Alex Schmidt, and Sam Barry; his trusty companion, Gus; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs. The family would appreciate that all guests wear a mask at both the visitation and service. Burial will be at Union Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs. Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post # 158 at Cedar Bluffs. Online Condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 West Main, Cedar Buffs, NE 68015 402-628-3445