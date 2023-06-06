Marvin M. Wesley, 64

Marvin M. Wesley, 64, of Beatrice, Nebraska, passed away in Fairbury on June 3, 2023. Born on December 31, 1958, in Fairbury, NE to Melvin and Ruth (Lipps) Wesley. Marvin was a humble and loving man who cherished his family and friends.

Marvin married his late wife, Lynn, on January 31, 1990. He worked as a farmer, rancher, and retired as a plant operator in Fairbury, where he was known for his hard work and dedication. In his free time, Marvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to music, watching westerns, and riding his Harley. He lived in various places, including Beatrice, Florida, and Holmesville, NE, but his heart always belonged to his family, as spending time with them was what mattered most to him.

Marvin is survived by his son, Matthew (Meleanie) Rhoden; and his beloved grandchildren, Amelia and Bruce. He is preceded in death by his father, Melvin Wesley; mother, Ruth (Lipps) Wesley; and wife, Lynn Wesley (2019).

Per Marvin's wishes there will be no visitation or services. To honor Marvin's memory, we encourage friends and family to share their memories and upload photos to the memorial page at www.ghchapel.com

