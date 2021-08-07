Marvin Rempel

Marvin J. Rempel, Sr., passed away August 2nd at JCH & L at Fairbury, at age 84. He was born May 12, 1937, at Fairbury to Ben H. & Wilhelmine (Hinzman) Rempel. Marvin worked at Store Kraft Manufacturing Factory at Beatrice for 9 years. He then worked 25 + years for Smitty's Furniture and Appliance Store in Jansen, until he retired. On April 28th, 1961, Marvin was united in marriage to Eleanora Eggert. Two sons were born to this union; Marvin J. Jr., (Jim) and David Allen.