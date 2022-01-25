Marvin Schuerman

Marvin Carl Schuerman
Marvin Carl Schuerman passed away peacefully at the Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln on January 23, 2022 at the age of 82. He was born in Beatrice on May 10, 1939 to Carl and Esther (Burger) Schuerman. After graduating from DeWitt High School in 1956, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Marvin worked at Dempster Mfg. in Beatrice, and then took over the family farm after the sudden death of his father. Marvin also served his country in the Nebraska Air National Guard. On June 22, 1968, he married Linda Guenther at First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice and made their home on the farm north of DeWitt where Marvin lived his entire life aside from his time at UNL. They were blessed with two daughters, Becky and Jane, but thrilled at the birth of their son, John, who took a keen interest in farming from a very early age. Although farming was his first love, he began driving school bus for Tri County Schools in December of 1989 for over 25 years and thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the kids and supporting them at their activities. He along with his wife had also been a janitor at Tri-County Schools for nearly 10 years. Marvin was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery board and mowed at the church for over 40 years. He was also a member of the DeWitt American Legion. “Big Marv” stood out in a crowd, but it was his easy-going nature, interest in others, and his big smile that exceeded his height. He enjoyed visiting, mowing, family history, bowling and completing cross word puzzles.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; daughters, Becky (Howard Choi) of Plano, TX and Jane (Greg Robb) of Donipha; son, John of Clatonia; granddaughters, Haley, Avery and Ashley Robb and Greta Choi; sisters and brothers-in-law, Loretta Kelly and husband Fred Frye, and Deana and Al Kaspar; sister- and brother-in-law, Roger and Sue Ann McMillan; two nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-laws, Lester and Mildred Guenther; brothers-in-law, Dean Spilker and Arzie Kelly; and nephew, David Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt with Rev. Travis Panning officiating. The services will be Livestreamed on the church YouTube page. Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt with the family greeting friends 6:00-7:00 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the funeral on Friday. Interment will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery, DeWitt. A family prayer services will be held at 1:45 p.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran Cemetery Association or Saline County Aging Services in Wilber with the funeral home in charge.