Marvin Schuerman

Marvin Carl Schuerman passed away peacefully at the Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln on January 23, 2022 at the age of 82. He was born in Beatrice on May 10, 1939 to Carl and Esther (Burger) Schuerman. After graduating from DeWitt High School in 1956, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Marvin worked at Dempster Mfg. in Beatrice, and then took over the family farm after the sudden death of his father. Marvin also served his country in the Nebraska Air National Guard. On June 22, 1968, he married Linda Guenther at First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice and made their home on the farm north of DeWitt where Marvin lived his entire life aside from his time at UNL. They were blessed with two daughters, Becky and Jane, but thrilled at the birth of their son, John, who took a keen interest in farming from a very early age. Although farming was his first love, he began driving school bus for Tri County Schools in December of 1989 for over 25 years and thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the kids and supporting them at their activities. He along with his wife had also been a janitor at Tri-County Schools for nearly 10 years. Marvin was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery board and mowed at the church for over 40 years. He was also a member of the DeWitt American Legion. “Big Marv” stood out in a crowd, but it was his easy-going nature, interest in others, and his big smile that exceeded his height. He enjoyed visiting, mowing, family history, bowling and completing cross word puzzles.