Marvin Seibert

Marvin Bruce Seibert

Marvin Bruce Seibert, 61 years of age, of DeWitt passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln. He was born on June 3, 1961 in San Pablo, CA. Marvin was baptized in Richmond, CA and moved to Beatrice in 1967 at the age of 6. He attended Beatrice Public Schools and later earned his GED in 1981. Marvin married Jana Brake on November 17, 1979. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends, over the road trucking, woodworking and construction.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Jana; children, Marty Seibert and wife April, Misty Higgins and husband Kodi, Megan Rix and husband Brian, all of Beatrice; grandchildren, Hayden, Reese and Harper Seibert, Mackenzie, Makenna and Kierra Higgins, Max and Ava Rix; brothers, Mark Seibert and wife Linda, Lyle Wiens Jr.; sister, Lisa Amaral and husband Nacho, all of California; brother-in-law, JD Brake and wife Alison of Nebraska City; father-in-law, Jerry Brake of Blue Rapids, KS; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reba and Lyle Wiens Sr.; mother-in-law, MaryLou Brake; and niece, Quincy Shreve.

Memorial Services with casual dress suggested will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. A register book will be available at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.