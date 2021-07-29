Mary Ann Kreuscher
Mary Ann Kreuscher, 86, of Beatrice passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born June 27, 1935, at Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1952. Mary Ann attended Doane College where she was a member of Omega Psi Theta sorority and then taught school for two years. She married Allen A. Kreuscher on June 27, 1954, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of rural DeWitt and they lived and farmed in the DeWitt area until moving to Beatrice in 2005. She was a member of Christ Community Church in Beatrice. She sang with the gospel group, Sounds of the Spirit, for 20 years, worked on the Saline County election board, and was a member of DeWitt Grange. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, decorating, traveling, and antiquing.
Survivors include one son, John (Kristi) Kreuscher of Gothenburg; one daughter, Jane (Tony) Gevo of Largo, FL; two grandsons, Aaron Kreuscher of North Platte and girlfriend Devan Newton, and Andrew Kreuscher of Gothenburg; brother-in-law, Ray DeBower; sisters-in-law, Lois Schuerman, Marcia Emal, and Judy (Dennis) Rosene; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Mary Gloor and Shirley Drevo; and many close friends. Mary Ann and her family were especially appreciative of the staff at the PEO Home in Beatrice for their care during the past few years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul William and Mabel Anna (Messman) Spilker; husband, Allen, who died on February 9, 2019; brothers, Paul Spilker and Roger Spilker; sister, Kathryn DeBower; brother-in-law, Glenn (Marion) Kreuscher; sister-in-law, Ruth (Tom) Powell.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery of DeWitt at 4:00 p.m. on Monday. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m., with the family greeting friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour preceding the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Christ Community Church and the PEO Home both of Beatrice. Condolences can be sent in care of Fox Funeral Home, 1116 N. 19th St., Beatrice, NE 68310. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.