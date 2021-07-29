Mary Ann Kreuscher

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery of DeWitt at 4:00 p.m. on Monday. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m., with the family greeting friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour preceding the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Christ Community Church and the PEO Home both of Beatrice. Condolences can be sent in care of Fox Funeral Home, 1116 N. 19th St., Beatrice, NE 68310. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.