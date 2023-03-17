Mary Lou (Wood) Baum

Mary Lou (Wood) Baum Mary Lou (Wood) Baum, 86, of Tecumseh, passed away March 16, 2023. She was born to Charles and Gladys (Nicholas) Wood on July 1, 1936.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the St. Paul's U.C.C. (Maple Grove) rural Tecumseh, NE.

Visitation: 9-8, with family greeting friends from 6-8, Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Wherry Mortuary in Tecumseh. Memorials may go to the family's choice.

Condolences may be left @ www.wherrymortuary.com.