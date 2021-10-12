Mary Dovel

Mary Lucille Parks Dovel
Mary Lucille (Freeman) Parks Dovel of Pawnee City passed into the loving arms of her Savior on October 10, 2021, at the age of 92.
Funeral Services will held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at First United Presbyterian Church in Pawnee City with Pastor Diane Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery near Steinauer. A viewing and gathering of family and friends will be for 1 hour preceding services on Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.