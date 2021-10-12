 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Dovel

  • 0

Mary Lucille Parks Dovel

Mary Lucille (Freeman) Parks Dovel of Pawnee City passed into the loving arms of her Savior on October 10, 2021, at the age of 92.

Funeral Services will held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at First United Presbyterian Church in Pawnee City with Pastor Diane Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery near Steinauer. A viewing and gathering of family and friends will be for 1 hour preceding services on Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News