 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Eiben

  • 0

Mary Eiben

Mary Eiben, age 86 passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022 at Beatrice Health & Rehabilitation. She was born on June 26, 1935 to John William and Elmira Viola (Hawks) Eiben. She grew up in the Blue Springs and Wymore area before moving to Key Largo, FL and then to Beatrice. She graduated from Blue Springs High School and went to work at a Beatrice hospital. She then worked the rest of her career at Beatrice State Developmental Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Viola Eiben; brothers, Carl (Geniene) Eiben and Earl (Velma) Eiben; sister, Anna (Dudley) Trump; and nephew, Robert Trump. She is survived by nephews, Gary (Cherri) Trump and Leland (Anita) Eiben; niece, Lynette Eiben; and a host of extended family and friends.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 2, 2022 at the Wymore Cemetery with Pastor Rachel Stone officiating. There will be no visitation. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Mary's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This glowing blue star is ripping across the galaxy at 10,000 miles per hour

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News