Mary Eiben

Mary Eiben, age 86 passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022 at Beatrice Health & Rehabilitation. She was born on June 26, 1935 to John William and Elmira Viola (Hawks) Eiben. She grew up in the Blue Springs and Wymore area before moving to Key Largo, FL and then to Beatrice. She graduated from Blue Springs High School and went to work at a Beatrice hospital. She then worked the rest of her career at Beatrice State Developmental Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Viola Eiben; brothers, Carl (Geniene) Eiben and Earl (Velma) Eiben; sister, Anna (Dudley) Trump; and nephew, Robert Trump. She is survived by nephews, Gary (Cherri) Trump and Leland (Anita) Eiben; niece, Lynette Eiben; and a host of extended family and friends.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 2, 2022 at the Wymore Cemetery with Pastor Rachel Stone officiating. There will be no visitation. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Mary's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.