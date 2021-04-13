Mary Eichenberger

Mary “Joan” (Pestinger) Eichenberger, 91 of Steinauer, was born on October 1, 1929 near Pawnee City, the youngest child of John and Dora (Lee) Pestinger. She attended Lower 4th Branch, District 19 and graduated from Pawnee City High School. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Eichenberger on December 15, 1946 by Rev. August Bock at Salem Evangelical and Reformed Church near Steinauer. Four children were blessed to this union: Ken Jr., Dale, Linda (Robidoux) and Mark. Joan shared in many endeavors with her husband, Ken Sr. Together they farmed the Eichenberger family homestead, had a poultry business for many years, raised cattle for market, were manager and bookkeeper for the Steinauer Farmer's Cooperative and were employed at the Beatrice State Developmental Center until their retirement in 1991. Amid these endeavors, Joan's creative outlet was using her artistry and baking skills to create unique cakes for many of the community weddings and celebrations. Her first cake was for her parents' 50th anniversary in 1960. Throughout her life, she loved discovering both her and her husband's Ken Sr. family genealogy, traveling around the country collecting information and forming connections with distant family. Christmas was a special time for Joan. She always decorated inside and out to celebrate with family. Her special treasure was her Christmas Village with lights that still occupy an entire room in their home. Joan, with the help of her husband and sons, made a replica of Salem United Church of Christ where the family attends. It still stands in their front yard on Highway 4. During the summers, Joan thoroughly enjoyed riding the lawnmower, even at 90 years old. Joan passed away on April 10, 2021 at Colonial Acres in Humboldt.