Mary Heidecker

Mary Ann (Vilda) Heidecker was born on January 25, 1929 in Wilber and passed peacefully in her home in Imperial, MO, at the age of 92 March 22, 2021. She graduated from Wilber High School and on June 26, 1948, she married Earl Donald Heidecker. They eventually moved to a farm near Cortland. After Earl retired, they built a new house in Beatrice. Mary was a member of the Sokol Gymnastics team and was on Wilber's cheerleading squad. She was also quite athletic and held the record for the Girl's Diving Championship at the Wilber Swimming pool from 1941- 45. When Mary was a lifeguard at the Wilber pool, she saved an Army soldier on home on leave and a young child. She was loved by her family and many friends. Mary loved to entertain and had some very close friends that would meet at each other's houses to play cards, drink beer and eat sandwiches. Her favorite music was POLKA and Mary and Earl could really cut a rug on the dance floor. The family attended the United Methodist Church in Cortland. When living in Beatrice, Mary became a Home Health Aide and worked at the PEO Home.