Mary Jane Harney, age 91, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Memorial Community Care in Aurora. Mary Jane was born April 18, 1930 to Mary (Harding) and Herman Siems, in Pickrell. She graduated from Beatrice High School, Beatrice. She attended the University of Colorado, graduating high honors with Bachelor and Master degrees in Education and Music Education. After graduation, she taught five years in the Denver Public Schools. On June 23, 1956, Mary Jane and Don Harney were married and their union lasted over 60 years until Don's passing on January 10, 2017. Together they developed a farm northwest of Marquette. Mary Jane was a member of the Westside Covenant Church in Aurora where she was organist and assistant organist for more than fifty years. Through the years, she served in various capacities as Director of Vacation Bible School, Sunday School Superintendent, taught classes for pre-school to adult, served on the Church Board and Boards of Christian Education, Covenant Women Ministries, Young and Heart, and the Midwest Covenant Home Board. In addition, she was a member of the Hamilton Manor Auxiliary, helping residents with bingo and playing piano for the Rhythm Band. There was nary a musical instrument that Mary Jane couldn't pick up and play.