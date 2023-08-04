Mary Jo (Ament) Trebold, 69

Mary Jo (Ament) Trebold was born March 21, 1954 to Barney & Iola Ament. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1972.

She married Dwayne Trebold in 1972 and together they had two beautiful children. They later divorced. Jo was successful in the insurance industry for 20 years, and also a business owner in Omaha for 17 years. She loved baking and gardening.

After a long brave battle with cancer, she passed away July 30, 2023 peacefully at home, per her wishes, at the age of 69.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, brothers Bill Ament, Bob Ament and Tom Ament.

She is survived by children Brian Trebold and wife Cathy, Ann Trebold, grandchildren Kaitlyn Trebold, Olivia Trebold, and Allison Trebold, Bryton Haak, Avery Trebold, and Madeline Mears; siblings Jim Ament (Ann), Judi Knowles (Phil), Patty Ramsey (Mike), Mike Ament (Alan); cousins, nieces and nephews.