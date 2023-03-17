Mary Jo Foetisch, 91
Mary Jo (Farley) Laue Foetisch, 91 of Beatrice, passed away March 15, 2023. She was born on November 2, 1931 in Tecumseh, NE to Edward Jr and Frances (Hervey) Farley and was the first of 6 children born to this union. Growing up, she lived in several places in Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming but then returned to Nebraska with her family where she graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1949. She was a long-time member of the St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Tecumseh and was united in marriage to Raymond Laue there on May 14, 1951. They lived and raised their family on the farm SW of Tecumseh. After Raymond's death in 1981, Mary Jo was remarried to Frank Foetisch on April 19,1997. Following her divorce from Frank, she moved to the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice Nebraska in 2021 where she resided until her death.
She worked at Wherry Bros automobile dealership as Secretary, the Johnson County Hospital and Beatrice State Developmental Center (BSDC) as a Nurse's Aide, Tecumseh Manor as Manager and was an active member of the Altar Society as well as being a loving wife and mother.
Mary Jo is survived by her sisters Margaret Scherrer of Limon, CO, Marjorie Scherrer of Colorado Springs, CO and Elizabeth "Betty" Huttenmeyer of Tecumseh, brother George Farley (Pat) of Henderson, NV, sister-in-law Marjorie Jean Farley of Ocala, FL, son Michael Seiwald (born Robert Farley) (Holly) of Damascus, OR, daughter Lois Little (Les) of Beatrice, sons Leland Laue (Sonya) of Pawnee City and son Lloyd Laue and partner Robin Gascon and many nieces and nephews, grandchildren Heidi Schneider (Noel), Brent Cushman, Jesse Cushman (Renee), Seth Cushman, Tia Frahm (Joseph McDaniel), Samantha Laue, Kyle Laue, Lesa Hauptman (Dave) and Dana Mahoney, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by parents, Charles Farley and husband Raymond Laue.
ass of Christian Burial Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023 at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tecumseh. Visitation: 1-8, with family, 5-7 p.m., Sunday, March 19, 2023, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m.
Memorials: Alzheimer's Association. Interment will be in the St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.