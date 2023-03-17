Mary Jo (Farley) Laue Foetisch, 91 of Beatrice, passed away March 15, 2023. She was born on November 2, 1931 in Tecumseh, NE to Edward Jr and Frances (Hervey) Farley and was the first of 6 children born to this union. Growing up, she lived in several places in Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming but then returned to Nebraska with her family where she graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1949. She was a long-time member of the St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Tecumseh and was united in marriage to Raymond Laue there on May 14, 1951. They lived and raised their family on the farm SW of Tecumseh. After Raymond's death in 1981, Mary Jo was remarried to Frank Foetisch on April 19,1997. Following her divorce from Frank, she moved to the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice Nebraska in 2021 where she resided until her death.