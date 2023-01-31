Mary Lou Mick, 77 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born on September 15, 1945 in Beatrice to Charles and Mary Ellen (Townsend) Mick. Mary Lou graduated from Wymore Southern High School and Metro Tech Community College in Omaha.

Survivors include her son William (Bill) Weddington Jr. of Beatrice; daughter Cynthia Cherek and husband Randy of Council Bluffs, IA; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister Norma R. Crosier; 2 brothers Richard Mick and Bill Mick; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; brother Charles Mick; sister Gloria Mick; and sister-in-law Doris Mick.

Memorial graveside services will be held at a later date at the Wymore Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Mary Lou's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.